Bitcoin on Werdnesday climbed to a record high. The world's leading cryptocurrency jumped upto 3.30 percent at USD 66,364.72, after reaching a record of USD 67,016.50, reported Reuters. On April 14 this year, Bitcoin reached USD 64,895.22-mark.

Bitcoin jumped to its highest price ever as the cryptocurrency touched above $67,000; its first record high in six months https://t.co/AMvbfSJ88e pic.twitter.com/9k2FdxOpUY — Reuters (@Reuters) October 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)