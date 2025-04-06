Petropolis, a mountainous city in Brazil near Rio de Janeiro, was turned into a terrifying scene of nature's fury as torrential rains unleashed a massive waterfall down its slopes. The downpour, which dropped over 13 inches of rain in just 48 hours, triggered widespread flooding and landslides, leaving over 130 people homeless in neighboring Angra dos Reis. Dramatic footage of the cascading waters has gone viral, capturing the destructive power of the storm. Brazil Rains: Death Toll From Storms and Floods in Southern Brazilian State of Rio Grande Do Sul Rises to 166.

Petropolis Turns Into Waterfall Amid Torrential Rains

