Brazil football legend Pele has reportedly been rushed to the hospital with his condition reportedly, 'worsening.' According to reports, the former World Cup winner has been admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital with, 'general swelling' but his daughter assured that things are under control. Taking to Instagram, Kely Nascimento wrote, "Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures." The football great underwent colon surgery in 2021 and has been under treatment since then. Adidas Confirm It Wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal During Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

Pele Admitted to Hospital:

Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized amid cancer battle; 'no emergency,' daughter says https://t.co/G9am01e7Zbpic.twitter.com/HQqIQE1Am0 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 30, 2022

