Not Cristiano Ronaldo but Bruno Fernandes was awarded Portugal's opening goal during his side's 2-0 win over Uruguay in their FIFA World Cup 2022 match. This seemed to spark a lot of questions as it seemed that Ronaldo headed Fernandes' cross into the net. Now, Adidas, the official match ball makers of FIFA World Cup 2022 have explained why Ronaldo was not awarded the goal. They have said that there was no contact made between the Ah-Rihla (the match ball) and a leaping Ronaldo and it was confirmed with the help of a 500hz MHU sensor inside the ball. "Technology inside the ball definitively shows there was no touch," they said. 'Hair of God' Trends on Twitter After Cristiano Ronaldo Was Denied Goal During Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

Adidas Confirms that It was not Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal in Portugal vs Uruguay Match:

"Technology inside the ball definitively shows there was no touch" Adidas' explanation as to why Cristiano Ronaldo was not awarded Portugal's first goal against Uruguay 👇 pic.twitter.com/go2JpAn0Uv — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 29, 2022

Watch the Goal Here Again:

