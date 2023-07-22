In an effort to curtail the rise in gun ownership under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro's administration, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed an executive order Friday restricting civilian access to guns. The law carries out a campaign pledge made by Lula, who criticised Bolsonaro's laxer gun laws, claiming they were to blame for a spike in political violence during last year's election. Canada Gun Control Measure: Canadian Government Proposes Ban on Assault-Style Firearms.

