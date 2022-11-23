A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck an area in western Turkey near the Duzce province on Wednesday. The quake occurred nearly 210 km east of Istanbul. There are no reports of casualties or damages yet. Earthquake in Turkey: Magnitude 6 Quake Strikes Duzce Province, Tremors Felt as Far Away as Istanbul.

Quake of 6 Magnitude Jolts Duzce Province:

BREAKING: 6.0-magnitude earthquake in northern Turkey — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 23, 2022

