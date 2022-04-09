China reported 25,071 new daily COVID-19 cases for Friday, as widespread lockdowns and mass testing in Shanghai and other parts of the country turn up a rising number of infections. The current outbreak has already surpassed the number of infections found in the early days of the pandemic, before testing was easily available, and encompasses a much broader swath of the nation.

See Tweet:

BREAKING: China reports 25,071 new daily coronavirus cases, the most since the pandemic began. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 9, 2022

