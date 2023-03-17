China's President Xi Jinping will visit Russia on March 20, according to The Spector Index. Xi Jinping will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin amid ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. China is reportedly concerned about the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict and wants Moscow and Kyiv to hold peace talks. China President Xi Jinping Urges the Country To Advance Tech Self-Reliance, Taiwan Unification.

Xi Jinping to Visit Russia on March 20:

BREAKING: China's president Xi Jinping to visit Russia on 20th of March — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 17, 2023

