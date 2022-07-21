Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday said that he will resign from his post as the PM of Italy. Draghi will be stepping down as Italian PM even after winning the trust vote. However, mass abstentions by three large parties indicated he no longer has the support of a majority of Parliament.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Italian PM Draghi says he will resign — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)