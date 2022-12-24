In a shocking incident that took place in South Africa, a truck carrying LP gas exploded in Boksburg. According to reports, multiple people have been feared killed in the incident. A nearby hospital is also said to have caught fire after the truck carrying LP gas exploded. US Shooting: Mall of America in Minnesota on Lockdown After Reported Firing (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

BREAKING: Multiple killed, injured after truck carrying LP gas explodes in Boksburg, South Africa; nearby hospital on fire - The Citizen pic.twitter.com/4dN35sPREC — BNO News (@BNONews) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)