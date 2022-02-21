Russian President Vladimir Putin to make televised address at 9 p.m on Monday on Russia-Ukraine crisis. The address will be on Rossiya-24, the state television channel.

BREAKING: Putin's speech will begin at 9pm local time, around 25 minutes from now. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 21, 2022

