Satellite images taken by The New York Times in March debunked the claims by Russia that the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha occurred after its troops withdrew from the town. Satellite photos show bodies lay in Bucha for weeks, disproving Russia's claim that the scene was staged after they left, reported NYT.

Check Tweet:

— BNO News (@BNONews) April 4, 2022

