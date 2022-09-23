According to a report by Washington Post, US officials have privately warned Russia of the grave consequences if it uses a nuclear weapon. The report comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in the country. The Russian President also threatened the West a day after the Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine revealed the plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia or not. In an address to the nation, the Russian President said, "West has crossed the line. West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. Support for compatriots to determine their own futures. Goals of special operation unchanged with Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) completely liberated, and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) partially."

US Officials Warn Russia of Grave Consequences of Using a Nuclear Weapon

BREAKING: Washington Post reports US officials have privately warned Russia of the grave consequences of it using a nuclear weapon — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) September 23, 2022

