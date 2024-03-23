Britain is grappling with its most severe sickness crisis since the 1990s, with over 2.7 million people inactive due to illness, marking a concerning post-lockdown surge in worklessness. Analysis by the Resolution Foundation reveals a steady climb in the number of economically inactive individuals attributed to long-term sickness, paralleling a trend only surpassed in the 1990s. The think tank attributes this surge to the pandemic's lingering effects, disproportionately affecting younger and older adults. The rise in ill health has sharply increased welfare claims, particularly for health-related benefits like personal independence payments (PIP). COVID-19 in UK: Britain Prepares to Reinstate Surveillance Amid Concerns Over New Coronavirus Variant, Say Reports.

Britain Faces Worst Sickness Crisis

NEW - Britain faces worst sickness crisis since the 1990s as illness-related inactivity climbs to 2.7 million — Telegraph pic.twitter.com/4MmihJZFF0 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 23, 2024

