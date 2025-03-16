A shocking incident in Brooklyn saw a man deface a Tesla Cybertruck with a swastika in broad daylight. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Michael Lewis, reportedly jumped out of his Subaru, vandalized the vehicle, and fled. The truck’s owner, Jewish man Avi Ben Hamo, confronted him and called 911. Lewis later returned to retrieve his car but was met by police and arrested. To this Elon Musk responded, "Crazy people. Naturally, he drives a Subaru …" The incident follows rising attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships, reportedly linked to left-wing groups opposed to Musk’s policies. Ben Hamo expressed his shock, saying, “I’m speechless. That’s just wrong.” Lewis faces aggravated harassment charges. The case has reignited concerns over politically motivated vandalism in the US. ‘Tesla To Double Vehicle Production in US Within 2 Years’: Elon Musk Makes Big Announcement After Showcasing Tesla Cars Before President Donald Trump at White House (Watch Video).

Man Arrested for Defacing Cybertruck with Swastika in Brooklyn

Crazy people. Naturally, he drives a Subaru … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)