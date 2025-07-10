A major accident unfolded in Wilmington, California, after an underground waste tunnel collapsed nearly 300 feet below the surface, trapping dozens of workers late Wednesday night, July 9. According to officials, 31 construction workers were safely rescued after being stranded behind a 12 to 15-foot mound of dirt inside an 18-foot-wide tunnel. The incident occurred just before 8 PM during ongoing work on the Los Angeles Effluent Outfall Tunnel, part of a USD 630 million infrastructure project. The workers managed to regroup and exit using shuttle carts, while cranes lifted them to safety around 10 PM. Over 100 first responders were deployed to aid in the rescue and conduct medical evaluations. The exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation. California: Woman Receives Hundreds of Amazon Packages for Over a Year After Chinese Seat Cover Seller Lists Her Home As Their Return Address (Watch Video).

BREAKING: Tunnel collapses in California's Wilmington, at least 28 workers feared trapped, some rescued pic.twitter.com/ynCLXG24Gy — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 10, 2025

