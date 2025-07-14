A video allegedly showing a couple unloading plastic bags along a roadside in Canada has gone viral, triggering a wave of racially charged outrage after some users believed the duo were of Indian origin. Shared by a user named Debbie Bloodclot, on X, the video shows a man and woman near a parked vehicle, appearing to discard items in a wooded area. The post's caption, "They turned their country into a toilet. Now they're doing the same in beautiful clean Canada," sparked mixed reactions. While some condemned the act as illegal dumping and an insult to Canada's environment, others defended the duo, suggesting they might have been feeding wildlife, and questioned the assumptions about their nationality. If it was garbage, usually the person would simply toss the whole bag with the garbage. It look like the might be feeding the wild animals (sic)," one user wrote. ‘Bol Shankar Bhagwan Ki Jai!’: Indian Student Rahul Chhillar’s Shiva Chant at Canadian Graduation Goes Viral (Watch Video).

‘They Turned Their Country Into a Toilet’

They turned their country into a toilet Now they're doing the same in beautiful clean Canada Don't just film Call it out !!! pic.twitter.com/7MU0NwKRMh — Debbie Bloodclot. (@bettybloodclot) July 13, 2025

‘Looks Like They Might Be Feeding Wildlife’

If it was garbage, usually the person would simply toss the whole bag with the garbage. It look like the might be feeding the wild animals. — Stanley Roberts 🚓🎬🎥 (@StanleyRoberts) July 13, 2025

'Whoever Recording This Should’ve Also Checked What Was Thrown'

Looks like they are throwing/giving some food. Indians don't even waste stale food. We try to give it to wild animals. They didn't throw the plastic bags..that's the clue that their intention was not to pollute. Whoever recording this should've also checked what was thrown.… — Ⓒⓡⓨⓟⓣⓞⓝⓘⓐⓝ (@Shiva_SPC) July 14, 2025

Could They Be Feeding Birds or Whatever Animal?

Could they be feeding birds or whatever animal? Could it be bread etc? 🤔 Or flowers for some ritual, thing? Anyone know the area and what is there at that part? As they didn't throw the plastic bags, they kept them. — Nicksradamus (@ItchyBallix) July 14, 2025

