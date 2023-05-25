In a shocking incident that took place in the United Kingdom, a car is said to have collided with the front gates of 10 Downing Street. As per reports, the car reportedly collides with the front gates of Downing Street, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence are based. Officials of the London Police said that the driver has been arrested. In an official statement, the police said, "At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving." Luckily, there were no reports of any casualties. Rishi Sunak Says 100% of Women Do Not Have a Penis, Biological Sex Issue Fundamentally Important (Watch Video).

Car Crashes Into Front Gates of Downing Street

United Kingdom | A car has collided with the front gates of Downing Street, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence is based; driver arrested, reports Reuters citing London Police — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)