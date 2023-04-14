UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sparked controversy after giving a sensational statement in an interview with Conservative Home. Mr Sunak has made a contrasting comment against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said that one in a thousand women have penises. He was asked whether 100 per cent of women do not have penises in an interview, and Sunak replied, "Yes, of course". He also said, “We should always have compassion and understanding and tolerance for those who are thinking about changing their gender. Of course, we should." However, he raised light on the importance of biological sex. He said that it is good to protect women's rights, and women's spaces. "I think the issue of biological sex is fundamentally important when we think about those questions," he said. Akshata Murty, Wife of UK PM Rishi Sunak, to Earn Rs 68.17 Crore Dividend Income From Infosys.

UK PM Rishi Sunak's Statement Sparks Gender Debate Row

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)