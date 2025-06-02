In a shocking incident, a boat carrying 11 decomposing bodies washed ashore on the island of Canouan in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Reportedly, passports recovered from the 45-foot vessel indicate the deceased were migrants from Mali, a nation plagued by ongoing violence since 2012. Officials reported that the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, with some remains severely damaged. UN representatives suggested that the migrants likely did not intend to reach the Caribbean but were attempting the perilous Atlantic crossing to Europe. Earthquake in Caribbean Sea: Quake of 7.6 Magnitude on Richter Scale Shakes Sea Southwest of Cayman Islands, Tsunami Alert Issued.

Boat With 11 Bodies Washes Up in Caribbean

🇻🇨 11 DECOMPOSING BODIES FOUND ON BOAT WASHED UP IN THE CARIBBEAN A 45-foot boat carrying 11 decomposing bodies drifted onto the shore of Canouan, part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Passports suggest the dead were from Mali, a country battered by violence and unrest since… pic.twitter.com/y0IUpG7vJI — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 2, 2025

