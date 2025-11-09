Nearly 300 people are feared dead after boats carrying undocumented migrants capsized near Thailand’s Tarutao Island earlier this week. Reportedly, the tragedy unfolded when smugglers reportedly forced around 300 migrants, mostly Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar, to transfer from a larger vessel into three smaller boats to evade detection near the Malaysian coast. Only 10 survivors have been rescued so far, alongside the body of one Rohingya woman, while the remaining passengers remain missing. Authorities believe the incident occurred three days ago near the Malaysian-Thai border, triggering a large-scale search and rescue operation. Officials said the boats departed from Myanmar’s Buthidaung region, carrying desperate migrants seeking safety and better opportunities. Rescue teams from Malaysia and Thailand continue their search, though the mission has largely turned into an effort to recover bodies. Israeli Couple Engage in Sex at Wang Sai Thong Waterfall in Thailand, Arrested for ‘Public Obscenity’ After Video Goes Viral.

🇹🇭🇲🇾 NEARLY 300 FEARED DEAD AFTER MIGRANT BOAT SINKS NEAR THAILAND Three days ago, around 300 illegal migrants boarded a crowded boat off the coast of Myanmar, heading into dangerous waters with no papers and even less protection. Days later, only 10 people have been found… pic.twitter.com/XKPWFsBFT6 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Mario Nawfal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

