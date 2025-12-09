In a shocking incident, a man on a Royal Caribbean cruise died after he was served 33 drinks and suffered cardiopulmonary arrest. The deceased man was later identified as Michael Virgil (35). The incident took place last year in December and has come to light after his fiancée filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Virgil's family has accused the staff of the Royal Caribbean cruise of injecting him with a sedative. A video surfaced online shows Michael Virgil having a meltdown after getting off the elevator on the wrong floor. As per the lawsuit, Virgil was served excessive amounts of alcohol just hours after the cruise left the port. It is reported that when the 35-year-old went to look for his room, he got agitated as he couldn't find it and started chasing people. Following this, crew members intervened and allegedly used pepper spray and a sedative called Haloperidol at the request of the ship's captain. It is learnt that Virgil suffered from a cardiopulmonary arrest after he was given a sedative. As per reports, Michael Virgil had boarded the Mexico-bound cruise with his fiancée and their 7-year-old autistic son. Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Tilts '45 Degrees' in Atlantic Ocean, Dramatic Video Show Terrified Passengers Screaming and Running for Safety.

Man Dies After Being Served 33 Drinks on the Royal Caribbean Cruise

NEW: Man dies on a Royal Caribbean cruise after being served 33 drinks, family accuses cruise staff of injecting him with a sedative. 35-year-old Michael Virgil was seen having a meltdown after getting off the elevator on the wrong floor. The family says just hours after… pic.twitter.com/pNWcA6VekR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

