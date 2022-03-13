St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Chicago kicked off with the river being dyed green early Saturday. The river is bright green between Columbus Drive and Orleans Street. The effect typically lasts for several days and is the city’s traditional kickoff to St. Patrick’s Day, with thousands of people lining Downtown bridges and the river walk to see the river change hues.

