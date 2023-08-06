A 5.4-magnitude earthquake rattled eastern China on Sunday in the early hours, as reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS). According to state media, at least 10 people were injured, and numerous buildings collapsed due to seismic activity. Several videos surfaced on social media that showed light fixtures swaying, the ground trembling, and citizens evacuating their premises. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Hits Hindu Kush Region; Tremors Felt in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

China Earthquake Video:

ALERT 🚨 Ten injured, buildings collapse as 5.4 earthquake hits east China READ: https://t.co/s40THBBXPG pic.twitter.com/inG4lgslfT — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 6, 2023

