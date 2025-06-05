Indonesia has said that China has offered to sell it J-10 fighter jets, which were recently used in Pakistan’s clashes with India, a report said. According to Bloomberg, Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto stated during a public forum in Jakarta on Wednesday that the government is currently assessing whether the Chinese-made aircraft meet Indonesia’s operational needs and can be integrated into its existing defence systems. Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Dossier ‘Validates’ India’s Operational Narrative, Confirms Indian Strikes on Key Cities Including Peshawar and Sindh’s Hyderabad.

China Offers ‘Battle-Tested’ J-10 Fighter Jets to Indonesia

