A 58 year old Indonesian high school teacher and an 18 year old youth were arrested in Padang, West Sumatra, after alleged suspicious behavior inside a mosque restroom, according to local police. Worshippers reportedly alerted authorities after noticing unusual activity in the facility. Officers arrived at the scene and detained both individuals for questioning. Police said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The identities of the accused have not been fully disclosed, and further legal action will depend on findings. US Shocker: Indiana School Secretary Charged After Husband Finds Her Having S*x With Student, Probe Reveals Affair With Another.

High School Teacher, Teen Arrested After Suspicious Conduct in Padang Mosque Restroom

A 58-year-old Indonesian high school teacher and an 18-year-old were arrested after suspicious behavior in a mosque restroom in Padang, West Sumatra. pic.twitter.com/OsMCf9hOCv — NOVA (@NOVA_Presss) February 20, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nova Press), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

