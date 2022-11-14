16,203 new COVID-19 case were reported in china on November 13, the highest in the country since April. China’s capital Beijing reported total 407 cases of which 237 were symptomatic and 170 asymptomatic cases, compared with 161 symptomatic and 74 asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed. There were no new deaths reported due to the virus. China Imposes Lockdowns in Several Cities As COVID-19 Surges After Holiday

China Covid-19 Cases:

