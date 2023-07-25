China on Tuesday sacked Qin Gang as the Foreign Minister and replaced him with Wang Yi. The development comes as Foreign Minister Qin Gang was not to be seen in public for a month. Qin Gang was also a former ambassador to the United States and considered a close ally of President Xi Jinping. The news about his sacking comes after weeks of speculation over his fate, including rumours of serious illness. Foreign Minister Qin Gang who was removed from office today, July 25, will be replaced by top diplomat and former foreign minister, Wang Yi. China Bans Gay Couples From Adopting Children, Prohibits Gay Pride Marches: Reports.

Qin Gang Sacked as Foreign Minister

🇨🇳 CHINA - Foreign Minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Tuesday, had not been seen in public for a month. - Was a former ambassador to the United States and considered a close ally of President Xi Jinping. - Comes after weeks of speculation over his fate, including… pic.twitter.com/Vh0KHdg4jR — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)