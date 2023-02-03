The US Department of Defense earlier today tracked down a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over American airspace. However, China has now said that alleged spy balloon is a "civilian airship" which went off-course. The foreign ministry of China further said that it was used for meteorological purposes. Chinese Spy Balloon: Video Shows China's 'Surveillance' Balloon Lingering Over Montana, US Summons Beijing Diplomat.

Spy Balloon is Weather Device: China

China says alleged spy balloon spotted over US is "civilian airship" used mainly for weather monitoring, which went off-course https://t.co/YDDO5ABCZ8 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 3, 2023

