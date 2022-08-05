After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, China on Friday, August 5 announced to cancellation of several defence meetings and suspended key climate talks with America. Earlier today, China send more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships to Taiwan.

