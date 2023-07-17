Two killed after the explosion on Crimean Bridge connecting Crimea with Russia, says Governor. In a tragic turn of events, a blast or series of blasts rocked the Crimean Bridge, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. Russia-appointed Governor Sergei Aksyonov confirmed the incident and stated that an "emergency situation" had occurred at the 145th pillar of the bridge. More details here: Crimean Bridge Blast Video: Explosions Reported on Bridge Linking Crimea With Russia, Vehicular Movement Halted.

Fatal Explosion on Crimean Bridge Update

UPDATE: Russian governor says 2 people confirmed dead after explosion on the Crimean Bridge — BNO News (@BNONews) July 17, 2023

The Crimean bridge is closed. The Russian police officer says "either use ferry or go back home" pic.twitter.com/1F9Dsf9ArK — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) July 17, 2023

