New Delhi, February 22: At least 14 people, including three firefighters and three police personnel, were injured Sunday morning after an LPG cylinder exploded during a fire in Northwest Delhi’s Majlis Park. The incident occurred around 9:00 AM at a residential building in Adarsh Nagar while emergency teams were attempting to douse a blaze that reportedly started on the stilt floor. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) dispatched five fire tenders to the scene. During the operation, a cylinder stored in the building exploded, creating a massive fireball that engulfed responders and nearby residents. The injured, including three officials from the Wazirpur Fire Station and personnel from the Adarsh Nagar Police Station, were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for specialized treatment. Authorities are currently investigating whether the initial fire was caused by an electrical short circuit or a gas leak. Three Injured After LPG Cylinder Sparks Fire in New Delhi.

Major Accident in Delhi’s Majlis Park

#WATCH | Delhi: At least eleven people, including three from the fire department and three from Delhi police, got injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in a residence in the Majlis Park area of ​​Adarsh ​​Nagar at 9 am. The injured people are admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.… pic.twitter.com/c76pHVP1rg — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

