District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday said that she is reinstating the District’s indoor mask mandate in response to a spike in Covid-19 infections. Mayor Muriel Bowser also said she plans to reinstate the District's state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces she is reinstating the public indoor mask mandate she dropped less than a month ago, and is declaring a state of emergency today over the recent surge in Covid cases. pic.twitter.com/2XzRLYBkmP — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) December 20, 2021

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Brings Back Public Indoor Mask Mandate:

NEW: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to declare state of emergency to prep for winter surge of COVID cases. - Indoor mask mandate reinstated at 6am Tuesday thru. January 31st. - Govt employees will be required to get booster pic.twitter.com/piWDf3YHyy — Shawn Yancy (@ShawnYancyTV) December 20, 2021

