On Tuesday, April 2, Wisconsin voters decided to enshrine a voter ID law in the state constitution. Reacting to the news, US President Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social and said that voter id was just approved in the Wisconsin election. "Democrats fought hard against this, presumably so they can CHEAT. This is a BIG WIN FOR REPUBLICANS, MAYBE THE BIGGEST WIN OF THE NIGHT. IT SHOULD ALLOW US TO WIN WISCONSIN, LIKE I JUST DID IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, FOR MANY YEARS TO COME!" he added. It must be noted that Wisconsin's photo ID requirement for voting will now be elevated from state law to constitutional amendment under a proposal approved by voters. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Wisconsin is one of nine states where people must present a photo ID to vote, and its requirement is the nation's strictest. US: Wisconsin Votes to Enshrine Voter ID Requirement in State Constitution.

Democrats Fought Hard Against This, Says Donald Trump

JUST IN - Trump statement after voter ID gets approved in Wisconsin election pic.twitter.com/bratdR6U4r — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 2, 2025

