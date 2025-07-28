US President Donald Trump has denied ever visiting the private island of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, known as Little Saint James, once again. Speaking during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Scotland, Trump responded to a reporter’s question, saying, “By the way, I never went to the island. And Bill Clinton went there, supposedly, 28 times.” He added, “I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down; I didn’t want to go to his island.” Calling the noise around the “Epstein files” a politically motivated hoax, Trump accused former officials, including James Comey, Merrick Garland, and Joe Biden of exploiting the case. “Those files were run by the worst scum on Earth,” he said, dismissing the allegations as “blown out of proportion.” Donald Trump Says ‘He Never Went to Epstein’s Island, but Bill Clinton Went 28 Times’ (Watch Video).

‘Never Had Privilege’: US President Donald Trump on Visiting Epstein Island

NOW - Trump on Epstein: "I never went to the island... I never had the privilege of going to his island." pic.twitter.com/CISEnHUgQ5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 28, 2025

