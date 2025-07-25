US President Donald Trump on Friday denied ever visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, claiming instead that Bill Clinton had gone “28 times.” Speaking to reporters before departing for Scotland, Donald Trump said Bill Clinton went to Epstein Island 28 times, adding that he never went once. Trump also addressed speculation around a potential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate, saying, “It’s something I haven’t thought about. I’m allowed to do it, but it’s not something I’ve considered.” When pressed further, he added, “I certainly can’t talk about pardons,” before departing for a trip to Scotland. Stop Hiring Tech Professionals From India, Building Factories in China, Instead Focus on Providing Jobs to Americans: Donald Trump During AI Summit at Washington.

'Bill Clinton Went to Epstein Island 28 Times': Donald Trump

JUST IN - Trump says Bill Clinton went to Epstein's island 28 times pic.twitter.com/S00c1fWs5u — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 25, 2025

