The New York Police Department is bringing back robotdogs or digidogs in use. A few years ago, they were deployed from the force. However, after a constant backlash, they have been introduced yet again as NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday (April 11) that the use of Digidog in the city can “save lives.” The name of this robot is 'spot'. The model was unveiled at Times Square during the press conference held by the Mayor. Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s Dog Waldo Picasso Struck and Killed By Car in New York City, Couple Files Report to NYPD.

Robot dog To Join NYPD Again

Robot Dog 'Spot'Spotted At Times Square

Digidog is back! Will there be pushback? ⁦@NYCMayor⁩ wants to use this for hostage situations, barricaded individuals, says he will get input from community leaders. Legal Aide society raising concerns. ⁦@1010WINS⁩ pic.twitter.com/8HUlm9Ti31 — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)