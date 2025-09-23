US President Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations today, September 23, got off to a rocky start. According to Donald Trump, the escalator at the venue wasn’t working. And then, as soon as Trump began speaking, the teleprompter malfunctioned. In his signature style, he quipped, “I don’t mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working. I can only say whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble.” US President Donald Trump to Meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Other Arab Leaders in ‘Multilateral Meeting’ at UNGA.

'Escalator Stalls, Then Teleprompter Breaks Down': Donald Trump Faces Awkward Moments at UNGA

This is insane… As Trump arrived to the UN, the escalator stopped working the moment he stepped on it. Then the teleprompter stopped working the moment he got up to the podium to speak. pic.twitter.com/XBTgfr6zJ8 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 23, 2025

Donald Trump UN Speech

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official YouTube Account of United Nations). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)