US President Donald Trump has reportedly junked the idea of visiting India later this year for the Quad Summit. According to The New York Times, Donald Trump 'no longer has plans' to visit India amid purportedly deteriorated relations with Indian PM Narendra Modi. In the report titled 'The Nobel Prize and a Testy Phone Call: How the Trump-Modi Relationship Unraveled’, the NYT, citing people familiar with Trump’s schedule, said that “After telling Mr Modi that he would travel to India later this year for the Quad summit, Mr Trump no longer has plans to visit in the fall.” PM Narendra Modi Allegedly Refused 4 Calls From US President Donald Trump in Recent Weeks: Report.

Donald Trump Won't Visit India For QUAD Meet: Report

