Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly refused at least four phone calls from US President Donald Trump in recent weeks, reported German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). The report suggests that the refusals reflect both Modi’s deep frustration with Trump’s trade pressure and his strategic caution. The calls reportedly came amid disputes over the 50% tariffs imposed on Indian goods, India’s continued purchase of Russian crude, and Trump’s push for India to open its markets to US agribusiness. FAZ noted that Trump’s usual threats and pressure tactics, effective in other countires, have not worked with India. The report did not provide specific dates for the alleged calls, and neither Indian authorities nor the Whit House have commented on the matter. Trump’s 50% Tariff Takes Effect From August 27: Exporters Worried As Tariff Hike Can Severely Impact India’s Exports to the US.

PM Modi Allegedly Refused Trump’s Calls Four Times: Report

