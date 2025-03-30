US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, March 30, threatened Iran with bombings and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program. "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," Trump said in a telephone interview with NBC. "But there's a chance that if they don't make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago." Donald Trump Says US Will ‘Get Greenland,’ Military Force May Not Be Needed but Not Ruled Out.

'Bombing on Iran if They Do Not Make Nuclear Deal', Says Trump

BREAKING - President Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran fails to make 'peace deal' — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 30, 2025

