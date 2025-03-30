US President Donald Trump stood firm in his stance on acquiring Greenland, saying that he would not rule out using military force in his pursuit of the Danish territory. Despite previous rejections from Denmark, Donald Trump expressed that he felt it was his duty to continue seeking ownership of Greenland. This statement came one day after Vice President JD Vance and other members of Trump's administration visited a US military base in Greenland. In an interview with NBC News, Trump confirmed that he had indeed discussed the possibility of annexing the island. “We’ll get Greenland. Absolutely, 100%,” Trump boldly declared, signaling his continued commitment to the idea. Donald Trump Says Will Impose 25% US Tariffs on Countries Purchasing Oil From Venezuela.

US Will ‘Get Greenland,’ Military Force Not 'Ruled Out', Says Donald Trump

NEW - Trump says U.S. will 'get Greenland,' military force may not be needed but not ruled out — USA TODAY — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 30, 2025

