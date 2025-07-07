US President Donald Trump called billionaire Elon Musk a "train wreck that's gone completely off the rails". Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump said that he was saddened to see Elon Musk go completely "off the rails" and essentially become a "TRAIN WRECK" over the past five weeks. "He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them," Trump said while attacking Musk over his "America Party". The US President also noted that third parties are good for creating complete and total disruption and chaos. "And we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!" he added. Taking a dig at Elon Musk, Donald Trump said that the Tesla CEO asked him that one of his close friends run NASA. However, Trump stated that he was surprised to learn that Elon's friend was a blue-blooded Democrat who had never contributed to a Republican before. Trump's post came after Musk announced the formation of a new political party in the US, which he calls the "America Party". ‘America Party’ Is Formed To Give Back Your Freedom: Elon Musk Launches New Political Party in US Amid Feud With Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Calls Elon 'TRAIN WRECK' That's Gone Completely 'Off the Rails'

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.06.25 06:20 PM EST I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely “off the rails,” essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 6, 2025

