An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit Hokkaido in Japan on Saturday afternoon, May 31, the country's Meteorological Agency said. The earthquake in Japan's Hokkaido hit at a depth of 20 km (12 miles). The epicentre of the earthquake was off the east coast of Hokkaido, the agency said, adding that no tsunami warning had been issued. There were no immediate reports of damage. Earthquake in Tibet: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Strikes Region, No Casualties Reported.

Magnitude🔺6.1🔻#earthquake struck region #Hokkaido, which is the second-largest island of #Japan, East Asia, Located in the Pacific Ocean. Date: 2025-05-31; Time: 08:37:15.4 UTC; Location: 42.330; 144.580; Depth: 10 km Distance: 241 km ESE of Asahikawa, Japan / pop: 356,000 /… pic.twitter.com/2EJAt9hgkw — Pierre F. Lherisson (@P_F_Lherisson_) May 31, 2025

A strong #earthquake struck northern Japan on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), with no immediate reports of damage. The magnitude 6.1 quake hit near the city of Kushiro on the island of Hokkaido at approximately 5.37 p.m. local time, the USGS reported.… — Philippine News Agency (@pnagovph) May 31, 2025

