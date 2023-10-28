Earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale Hit Myanmar early on Saturday, October 28, the National Center for Seismology said. The tremors hit Mynamar at 4:53 AM. No casualties have been reported due to the quake. Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits Country.

Myanmar Earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar at 04:53 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/kQDO76Nld4 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

