Central Turkey was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale on Saturday, with a depth of 10 KM, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). This incident follows the devastating twin earthquakes that took place earlier this month, leaving thousands dead and buildings destroyed. The region is located in a seismically active area and has a history of earthquakes, with experts warning of the possibility of more aftershocks. The authorities are on high alert and have urged citizens to take necessary precautions and be prepared for any further seismic activity. More details awaited. Earthquake in Turkey: Two Large Buildings Collapse in Adana.

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Turkiye, Says EMSC

#BreakingNews An #earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on Richter scale struck Central #Turkey today. The quake was at depth of 10 KM. : European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre(EMSC) This comes after powerful twin #earthquakes left at least 44,218 dead earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/5WDlP4wUIh — IANS (@ians_india) February 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)