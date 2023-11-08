A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Texas, causing residents to experience intense tremors. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake's epicentre as 36 kilometres southwest of Mentone, Texas. The tremors were felt on Wednesday, November 8, as reported by the National Weather Service El Paso on X (formerly Twitter). Earthquake in US: 4.5-Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Seattle in Washington.

Earthquake in Texas

BREAKING: 5.2 magnitude earthquake shakes western Texas pic.twitter.com/Wq9ZMLNqol — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 8, 2023

You probably were just rudely awakened by an earthquake. USGS is reporting a M5.2 south of Carlsbad, NM, which occurred at 3:27am. We felt it here in Santa Teresa. pic.twitter.com/onRDUyutGz — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) November 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)