SpaceX is reportedly a leading contender to build President Donald Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defence system, a large satellite network to detect threats. As per a report of Reuters, Musk’s rocket and satellite company SpaceX is partnering with drone startup Anduril and software firm Palantir on a bid to build key parts of the Golden Dome system. SpaceX reportedly proposes a constellation of 400 to more than 1,000 missile defence satellites. Elon Musk Net Worth 2025: Tesla, SpaceX CEO Maintains World’s Richest Person Status, Now Has USD 369 Billion.

SpaceX Leading Contender To Build Donald Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Defence System

