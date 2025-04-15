Elon Musk, after witnessing a massive fall in his net worth, reclaimed his wealth recently. Previously, Elon Musk's net worth almost hit USD 500 billion, making him the richest person in history; however, amid a fall in Tesla shares, the tech billionaire lost big. According to the Forbes website, Elon Musk now boasts USD 369 billion worth of wealth. He owns Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter), Neuralink, The Boring Company, and xAI. He also heads the operations as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Elon Musk's Net Worth Declines in 2025, Making Him Biggest Wealth Loser With USD 130 Billion Drop Amid Tesla Share Crash, Political Backlash and Layoff Strategy.

Elon Musk Now Has USD 369 Billion Net Worth

BREAKING: Elon Musk is now worth $369 billion. • The richest person in the world • Projected to become world’s first trillionaire by 2027 His plan is to use the money to get humanity to Mars & preserve the light of consciousness. pic.twitter.com/wvamk6Ugus — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 15, 2025

