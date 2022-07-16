Tesla CEO filed a motion on Friday opposing Twitter Inc's request to fast-track a trial over his plan to terminate his $44 billion deal for the social media firm. Musk's lawyers, in papers filed with the Delaware Chancery Court, said Twitter's "unjustifiable request" to rush the merger case to trial in two months should be rejected.

Check Tweet:

Elon Musk seeks to block Twitter request for expedited trial https://t.co/60LKLOcj4Rpic.twitter.com/w1y3D7jLus — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2022

